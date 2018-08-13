How to Watch ‘KUWTK’ Season 15 Episode 2 Online

Last week was the premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 and the show was quick to dive into drama. As Kim Kardashian tried to accommodate sister Kourtney’s schedule for a family Christmas card photo shoot, the two continued to butt heads. Soon, a massive fight erupted and cruel words were exchanged, leaving Kourtney in tears. On episode 2 of the season, which airs on August 12, 2018, this feud continues and other family members get involved as well.

Next week airs episode 3 of the show and that is titled “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” The synopsis of the episode states, “Kris worries that pregnant Khloe is taking her healthy lifestyle too far; Kim takes her morbid fascination to the next level.” For those wondering if they will see Khloe’s cheating scandal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the show this season, there’s a good chance you won’t. However, Us Weekly has reported that the scandal will be addressed on KUWTK.

A source explained, “They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic. It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.” So, the scandal will not be a major story line.

Episode 4 of the season is called “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and the episode synopsis reads, “After an intense few weeks of fighting with her sisters, Kourtney considers spending the holidays away from her family. Meanwhile, Khloé hides from the critical public eye until her pregnancy announcement, and Kris fears she’s being poisoned.”