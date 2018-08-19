How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 15 Episode 3 Online

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been drama since it started a few weeks ago. As Kim Kardashian tried to accommodate sister Kourtney’s schedule for a family Christmas card photo shoot, the two continued to argue. A dirty fight erupted and cruel words were exchanged, leaving Kourtney in tears. On episode 2 of the season, this feud continued and other family members got involved as well. Now, the season airs its third episode and, for those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the E! network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch KUWTK live as it airs, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the E! network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for purchase on Amazon.

Tonight’s episode of KUWTK is titled “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” The synopsis of the episode states, “Kris worries that pregnant Khloe is taking her healthy lifestyle too far; Kim takes her morbid fascination to the next level.” People has reported that, on tonight’s episode, matriarch Kris Jenner tries to feed daughter, Khloe Kardashian, eight dozen Krispy Kreme donuts, which have been staples for some of the pregnant Kardashians and Jenners in the past.

On the episode, Kardashian recalls, “I remember back when my mom was pregnant, she and Bruce almost got a divorce because Bruce would not pull over to get her two dozen doughnuts. He was like, ‘You don’t need them Kris.’ And they were screaming at each other. He finally got her these stupid doughnuts and when I tell you she ate ever f—— doughnut, she ate ever f—— doughnut.”

And, for those who are looking ahead to episode 4 … Episode 4 is titled “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “After an intense few weeks of fighting with her sisters, Kourtney considers spending the holidays away from her family. Meanwhile, Khloé hides from the critical public eye until her pregnancy announcement, and Kris fears she’s being poisoned.”