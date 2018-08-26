How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 4 Online

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues and makes its way into episode 4 tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Tonight’s episode of KUWTK is titled “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “After an intense few weeks of fighting with her sisters, Kourtney considers spending the holidays away from her family. Meanwhile, Khloe hides from the critical public eye until her pregnancy announcement, and Kris fears she’s being poisoned.” On the show, Kourtney had been fighting with her sisters for weeks, so it’s no wonder she feels like celebrating the holidays away from them. Plus, when it comes to mom Kris’ poisoning paranoia, Kim blames sister Kourtney, telling Kris that she has been poisoning her. Kim says that Kourtney had been adding “these all organic drops” to their food.

Many of the sisters are at odds. According to This Is Insider, Khloe says that she has a hard time even being around Kourtney. when talking to sister Kendall, Kim joked that, “The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you’re such a fucking freak … I’m just kidding.”

Episode 4 of the show is the first episode of the season, where fans get to see Kylie Jenner. She did not appear on the other episodes of the show thus far.

When it comes to next week’s episode, it is titled “The Family Feud”. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Kourtney is devastated when Scott introduces the kids to his girlfriend; the family is determined to redeem themselves on Celebrity Family Feud.”