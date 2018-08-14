After the surprise early release of her new album Queen, Nicki Minaj is treating fans to a Live Q&A on Tidal. The Q&A will be held tonight, and will only be available to watch on the streaming service of the same name.

If you don’t have a Tidal account, we’ve provided a method in which you can watch the interview for free below.

How to Watch Nicki Minaj’s Tidal Interview Online

You will only be able to watch the Minaj interview on Tidal. Fortunately, the streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which also provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Interviews with artists like J. Cole, Drake, and Rihanna will also be made available. Click here to sign up for either trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Tidal catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

CRWN, the digital platform who will conduct the interview, put out a press release with additional details:

Following the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Queen, global music superstar, Nicki Minaj, is teaming up with TIDAL to appear on the CRWN interview series hosted by TIDAL’s Director of Culture & Content, Elliott Wilson. On August 14, the TIDAL artist-owner will sit down to discuss music and more. The can’t-miss interview will be exclusively livestreamed via TIDAL from New York City for fans across the globe.

Minaj has had a complicated history with the streaming service. The rapper previously sat down with CRWN to promote her 2014 album The Pinkprint (watch the interview here), but many felt that she threw shade at Wilson and the Tidal brand when she announced her Beats 1 series Queen Radio last week.

Like her fellow Young Money cohort Drake, Minaj partnered with Apple Music to promote her new album, and she’s predicted to move between 135K to 150K units in its first week. According to Complex, however, Queen marks the lowest first-week sales of her career. 2010’s Pink Friday moved 375K in its first week, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded moved 253K units, and The Pinkprint moved 244K. Queen‘s first-week sales also puts it behind Invasion of Privacy, the Cardi B album that moved 255K units earlier this year.

While Minaj has been making the talk show rounds to promote the album, the CRWN interview promises to give more insight into her songwriting process and what inspired key decisions on the album.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Minaj spoke on her desire to do something different from the current norm. “The truth of the matter is, trap has taken over so much that even our New York rappers are doing nothing but trap songs, because they feel that that’s the way to make it,” she explained. “They’re rapping like people from down south.” She goes on to say that she thinks Queen is “gonna be the best album of the year.”