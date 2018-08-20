How to Watch Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke Episode Online

Tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the CBS network, a special titled Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool airs. The special includes never-before-seen footage from Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke segment, which previously aired on The Late Late Show With James Corden. If you would like to watch the segment as it airs tonight, there are several cable-free options available and various ways to watch it online. Read on for options on how to watch tonight’s special episode online:

During the special, James Corden becomes emotional and sheds tears when he shares a memory of his father and his late grandfather playing music by McCartney and The Beatles for him. Corden told McCartney that if his grandfather were alive today, he would have gotten a huge kick out of his segment with McCartney. Also during the segment, Corden and the music legend travel around and visit fans, as well as iconic areas mentioned in some of McCartney’s songs, like “Penny Lane”. The two also visit McCartney’s childhood home and McCartney takes Corden on a tour through his memories in the house.

The two even visit a pub that McCartney used to play at before he was famous. The locals definitely got a surprise, as McCartney dropped in.