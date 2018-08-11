How to Watch ‘I Am Paul Walker’ Documentary Online Without Cable

The life of beloved actor Paul Walker is chronicled in the new documentary, I Am Paul Walker.

Preview

“If you loved him the way we did, you would say ‘well why him and not us?'” says Tyrese Gibson, Walker’s co-star in the Fast and the Furious franchise, in the trailer for I Am Paul Walker.

Walker’s far-too-early death in 2013 was a tragic event that left the entertainment business and his droves of fans heartbroken, and it’s pretty clear that this documentary is going to be packed with emotion.

Here’s a snippet of the official synopsis per the press release:

“I Am Paul Walker” explores the life and career of the enormously popular actor who won over audiences the world over. The documentary features exclusive family footage and interviews with Walker’s closest network of family and friends, including Fast and Furious franchise costar Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, Running Scared director Wayne Kramer, both of Walker’s parents, his brothers Cody and Caleb and his sister Ashlie. The film provides an intimate journey through Walker’s childhood on the beaches of sunny California and his rise to action movie superstardom. The documentary also explores Walker’s prolific film career and showcases a side of Walker few knew – from his passion for the world’s oceans and marine life to helping rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake and subsequently establishing his disaster relief NGO, Reach Out Worldwide.

The film was directed by Adrian Buitenhuis (I Am Sam Kinison, I Am Heath Ledger) and produced by Derik Murray (Facing Ali, Johnny Cash: American Rebel). Executive producers include Murray, Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak, Caleb Walker and Adam Consolo.

It’s unclear exactly how long the run time for the documentary is, but Paramount’s time slot is from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.