How to Watch HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness Season 1 Online

HBO’s late-night programming gets a compelling addition in the form of Random Acts of Flyness, a new show from Terence Nance that has created a multitude of summer buzz.

New episodes (there are six in Season 1) will air Friday nights at midnight ET/PT, starting with the series premiere on August 3. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live (or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Random Acts of Flyness either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand Fridays at midnight ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Random Acts of Flyness episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Random Acts of Flyness is not a show that is easily explained with mere words. Nance (An Oversimplification of Her Beauty), who writes, directs, composes music, executive produces and appears in all six episodes, admitted as much when retelling how he pitched the show to HBO.

“But I did think this show would’ve been difficult to verbally pitch,” he said. “So we just showed them half the pilot, essentially clips of what half the pilot would look like as segments with interstitials. Being able to show it, as opposed to pitch it verbally or articulate it in a script, was really important.”

The trailer doesn’t exactly clear things up, outside of confirming that this will be a truly unique show:

Nance himself explains it as “a string of vignettes that resemble some fragment of contemporary black experiences,” while HBO’s description calls it a “fluid, mind-melting stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape.”

One thing is certain, though. Random Acts is unlike anything else on television right now–and that makes it a must-watch experience.

Guest stars will include Whoopi Goldberg, Dominique Fishback, Gillian Jacobs, Ntare Guma Mwine, Adepero Oduye, Natalie Paul and Paul Sparks.

The season’s first six episodes are titled: “What Are Your Thoughts Raising Free Black Children,” “Two Piece and a Biscuit,” “They Got Some Shit That’ll Blow Out Our Back,” “Items Outside the Shelter But Within Reach,” “I Tried to Tell My Therapist About My Dreams” and “They Won’t Go When I Go.”