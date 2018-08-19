How to Watch the ‘Shades of Blue’ Series Finale Online

Shades of Blue is a highly rated, dirty cop drama that has kept viewers on the edge of their couches, week after week. With Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta leading the pack, the body count, the suspense and the darkness has increased on the show each season. Unfortunately, with all of Lopez’s ongoing projects, including her Las Vegas residency, she has decided to end the series after just three seasons, according to Deadline. Tonight, Lopez’s character, Harlee Santos, will face the courts and come clean. Will she go to prison? Will she bring down her co-workers and boss? Will Matt Wozniak make it through the finale? What will happen? Get the rundown on the finale, how to watch the episode online and what time it airs below.

“SHADES OF BLUE” SEASON 3 FINALE TIME & DATE: The series finale of Shades of Blue airs on August 19, 2018. It airs from 9:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8:59 – 10:01 p.m. CT. No additional show times are listed.

“SHADES OF BLUE” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

“SHADES OF BLUE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 10: This is the series finale episode and it is titled “By Virtue Fall”. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode states, “Harlee faces a police commission; Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside.”