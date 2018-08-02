How to Watch ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Season 7 Premiere Online

Shahs of Sunset season 7 has arrived and it’s packed with as much drama as usual. There’s also a couple new faces in the mix. Nema Vand has joined the cast and his sister, Mona, has caught the eye of Mike Shouhed. Get the rundown on what to expect on the premiere, how to watch the show online, and more details below.

“SHAHS OF SUNSET” SEASON 7 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: Season 7 premiere on August 2, 2018 and runs from 8:59 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7:59 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The regular time slot is 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT on Thursday nights.

“SHAHS OF SUNSET” SEASON 7 TV CHANNEL: Shahs of Sunset airs on the Bravo network.

HOW TO WATCH “SHAHS OF SUNSET” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer by using the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Bravo is included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Bravo is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those with Amazon, there are previous episodes of Shahs of Sunset available for purchase.

“SHAHS OF SUNSET” SEASON 7 CAST: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Destiney Rose, and newcomer Nema Vand are the main cast members of season 7. Asa Soltan Rahmati and Shervin Roohparvar are both returning, but they are “guests”.

“SHAHS OF SUNSET” 2018 PREMIERE EPISODE SYNOPSIS: The premiere episode is titled “A Short Kiss Goodnight.” According to Xfinity, the synopsis for episode 1 of the season reads, “Mike is single and ready to mingle with new crush Mona; Nema only has eyes for GG, who is still in the middle of a contentious divorce; the Shahs make a group trip to the mountains, where they work to maintain their balance on the slopes.