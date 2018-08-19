The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, aka Sharknado 6, airs tonight, which means the Syfy saga comes to a conclusion. It has been a staple on television the last five years, often airing at the end of Shark Week each season. For those who do not have cable and are looking for ways to watch the movie, we have all the details on how to watch the movie online, as well as when it airs, cast details and more below.

“THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME” TIME & AIR DATE: The film premieres from 8 – 10:02 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:02 p.m. CT, on August 19, 2018. Additional show times and dates include a back-to-back showing on the 19th, at 10:02 p.m. ET/PT and 9:02 p.m. CT. The movie will also air on August 20th at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT and on August 21st at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

“SHARKNADO 6” CHANNEL: The movie airs on SyFy. Be sure to check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Xfinity, DirectTV, etc.) to find out the exact channel number. The previous Sharknado movies air throughout the day, leading up to the premiere.

HOW TO WATCH “SHARKNADO 6” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of SyFy on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including SyFy. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of SyFy on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch Sharknado 6 live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows and movies available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FuboTV’s main bundle consists of over 70 live television channels, including SyFy. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

SyFy is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Previous editions of the Sharknado series are available for purchase on Amazon as well.

“THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The official plot description of the movie reads, “Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all?”

“THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME” CAST: It was revealed at San Diego Comic Con that the cast will this time, fight off sharks in prehistoric times like the American revolution, and the wild west. The main cast for the film includes Ian Ziering as Finlay Shepard, Tara Reid as April Wexler, Vivica A. Fox as Skye, Jonathan Bennett as Billy, Cassandra Scerbo as Nova Clarke and Charles Hittinger as Matthew Shepard.

Some of the cameos this season include Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Darrell Hammond, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alaska Thunderfuck as a magical evil sorceress, and La Toya Jackson. The Hollywood Reporter has added Gilbert Gottfried and Christopher Knight to that list as well.