How to Watch ‘Snapped’ Amy Fisher Story Episode Online

The long-running series Snapped premieres season 24 with the infamous Amy Fisher story. It brings viewers up to speed on one of the biggest scandals and close calls of the twentieth century. Get to know more about the Snapped premiere, how to watch new episodes of the show online and more details about the series below.

“SNAPPED” SEASON 24 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The 2018 premiere of Snapped is on August 19, 2018. It airs from 6 – 7 p.m. ET/PT and 5 – 6 p.m. CT, with rerun episodes airing to lead up to the premiere.

“SNAPPED” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on Oxygen. Check with your local TV provider to find out what channel number it broadcasts on.

HOW TO WATCH “SNAPPED” EPISODES ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Oxygen on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FuboTV’s main bundle consists of over 70 live television channels, including Oxygen. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch Snapped episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Oxygen. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oxygen on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch Snapped episodes live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows and movies available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Oxygen is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“SNAPPED” SEASON 24 EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: This is the Amy Fisher episode. The Xfinity plot synopsis of the episode reads, “A jealous teenager’s brash act of violence thrusts a shadowy affair into the national spotlight; the surviving victim, Mary Jo Buttaguoco, sheds light on her side of the scandal that rocked America.”

“SNAPPED” SEASON 24 EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 is titled “Angela Ferguson”. The Xfinity description of the episode states, “When the body of a beloved aircraft machinist is found stuffed in the trunk of his own car, investigators follow a trail of deception to a manipulative killer.”