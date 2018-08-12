How to Watch the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Online

The Teen Choice Awards honor the year’s achievements in entertainment, paying tribute to musicians, actors, athletes, and comedians. The 2018 TCA’s airs on August 12, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed and this year’s event is hosted by Nick Cannon, along with internet personality Lele Pons. In addition to the awards being handed out, there are several performers lined up. They include Bebe Rexha, Evve McKinney, Meghan Trainer, Khalid and Lauv, as reported by FOX. And, a couple of the performers are also nominees, but the artist with the most nominations this year is Taylor Swift. Swift is not scheduled to perform tonight.

The Teen Choice Awards airs live on the FOX network, but, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Teen Choice Awards and this is the only awards show where teens have the voting power for the winners. In addition to all of the normal nominees, there are usually honorees for awards including the Decade Award and the Visionary Award. No stars have been announced as honorees this year, so there is a good chance they will be a surprise, according to The Independent. There is also always the chance that these awards will not be given out this year. In the recent past, Adam Levine, of The Voice and Maroon 5, took home the Decade Award. Bruno Mars also was awarded the Visionary Award last year.