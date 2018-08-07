How to Watch the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8 Reunion Episodes Online

Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 may be winding down, but it’s still heating up with drama. The reunion episodes are here and we have all the details on how to watch them online, details on what to expect and the dates they air. Read on below for the info.

“TEEN MOM 2” SEASON 8 REUNION EPISODE DATES & TIMES: The regular time slot for the show is 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT on Monday nights. Part 1 of the reunion episodes airs on August 6, 2018, from 8:59 – 10:02 p.m. ET/PT. Part 2 of the reunion then airs on Monday, August 13, 2018, from 8:59 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT.

HOW TO WATCH “TEEN MOM 2” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“TEEN MOM 2” SEASON 8 REUNION EPISODE PART 1: The first part of the reunion episodes is titled “Behind the Screams” and the synopsis of what to expect reads, “The conflict between Kailyn and Briana erupts when the cast comes to New York for the reunion weekend.” According to OK! Magazine, when Briana opened up about her feud with Kailyn to production, she reportedly said, “I don’t care for her. Like right now, there are episodes airing. Now she is going to watch these episodes and is going to see Javi and me being a thing. And I don’t know how she’s going to react. I get it, I messed around with your ex-husband. I totally get where you’re coming from.”

“TEEN MOM 2” SEASON 8 REUNION EPISODE PART 2: For the second part of the reunion, it is simply called “Part 2.” The plot description for this segment reads, “Dr. Drew and Nessa talk to Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn, Leah, and the rest of the cast about all the explosive moments from the season.”