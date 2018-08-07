‘The 100’ Season 5 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the Season 5 finale of The 100, and it promises to be intense. Season 5 Episode 13, called “Damocles Part Two,” is not going to be easy to watch. We’ll find out if Kane survived (which seems unlikely), if Bellamy will ever forgive Clarke’s betrayal, and if Wonkru even has a chance after Clarke and Kane changed their minds a little too late. Meanwhile, Octavia barely survived after she was ready to sacrifice herself, and Bellamy seemed perfectly fine with that. The episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream the episode online tonight, or watch it online later tomorrow.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW live on your computer, phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: The CW (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: The CW (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The CW: If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch the episodes on The CW’s website itself here. Sometimes the episodes are streamed live, but typically you have to wait until at least 11 p.m. Pacific, or even the next day, to watch them on The CW’s website or on The CW’s app. Viewers have also mentioned that sometimes they don’t need to provide login info to watch on The CW’s website, but this isn’t guaranteed. However, it’s certainly worth a try.

The synopsis for tonight’s finale reads: “Clarke and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat to the last living valley on Earth.”

What do you think the darker threat could be? Here’s a trailer: