‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Season 14 Live Stream: How to Watch it Online

The season 14 finale episode of The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network tonight. But, if you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their providing an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch The Bachelorette online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and then you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch the 2018 finale of The Bachelorette live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has The Bachelorette season 14 episodes available for purchase online. Episodes can be purchased individually, or bought for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video details for the Bachelorette TV season (season 14) you’d like to purchase and select “Buy Season 14 HD $19.99”.

In addition to the season finale of The Bachelorette airing tonight, it will also be combined with the After the Final Rose live special. So, the programming will be one long three-hour, live event, airing from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. The Xfinity synopsis of the grand finale reads, “Becca and the two final bachelors head to the Maldives, where she makes her decision; Becca, Blake and Garrett come together in studio to discuss the outcome of their journeys.”

After the live finale tonight, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her fiance will drop in to chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT and 10:35 p.m. CT. Tomorrow morning, the new couple will be making the rounds on the morning shows as well. Kufrin and her winner are scheduled to appear on Good Morning America, as well as Live! With Kelly and Ryan. All of the above live streaming options will allow you to watch these appearances as well.