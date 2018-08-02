How to Watch ‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Online

The Sinner returns with season 2, but Jessica Biel is not a member of the cast, though she has stayed on as an executive producer. This season is a new story and Bill Pullman has come back, with even more detective work to do. Get to know more about The Sinner, how to watch the show online and additional show details.

“THE SINNER” SEASON 2 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The show premieres on August 1, 2018, and runs from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. Each week, this is the normal time slot, but the show may run slightly over. For example, episode 2 will run from 10 – 11:04 p.m. ET/PT.

“THE SINNER” SEASON 2 TV CHANNEL: The Sinner airs on the USA Network.

HOW TO WATCH “THE SINNER” EPISODES ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

USA Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“THE SINNER” SEASON 2 CAST: According to NBC, this is the rundown on the new season and it’s cast: “The Sinner’s second installment lures Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — including the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon), a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.”

“THE SINNER” SEASON 2 PREMIERE EPISODE TITLE & SYNOPSIS: The title is simply Part 1 for the first episode and the Xfinity synopsis for the episode reads, “A troubled detective returns to his hometown to investigate why a young boy would kill his parents.”

“THE SINNER” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 is titled Part 2 and the Xfinity show synopsis for it states, “Ambrose and heather begin to unravel where Julian is from; Julian is thrust into a new world.”