How to Watch ‘Unexpected’ Season 2 Online

TLC’s show Unexpected begins season 2 and we have all the details on how to watch the show online. Plus, get the rundown on the show’s time slot, cast and more details below.

“UNEXPECTED” SEASON 2 PREMIERE TIME: The show premieres its second season on August 5, 2018. Its time slot is from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

HOW TO WATCH “UNEXPECTED” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

“UNEXPECTED” SEASON 2 CAST: Starcasm has reported that Lilly Bennett is not returning to the series. Lexus Scheller and McKayla Adkins, on the other hand, have returned to the series and three new mothers are in the mix this season, as reported by In Touch Weekly. The new couples are Laura and Tylor, Emiley and Diego, along with Chloe and Max.

“UNEXPECTED” SEASON 2 PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: According to Broadway World, the synopsis for episode 1 of season 2 states, “McKayla decides to take her young child and move out of her grandparents’ house, while Lexus reveals the details on her breakup with Shayden. Just weeks before giving birth, Emiley finds herself at a crossroads with her boyfriend, Diego; and Max, the boyfriend of expectant mother Chloe, proves that he still has a lot to learn.”

A rep for the show also revealed to The Ashleys Reality Roundup, “It truly takes a village to raise a child and this series delves into the oftentimes overwhelming responsibility and sacrifice that is required of young parents, and their families. Viewers will get a firsthand look at the hurdles that all five families encounter while raising not only their teenagers, but their grandchildren- and great grandchildren … As grandparents and great grandparents step in to help the teens, roles are blurred, tensions mount, and relationships are strained because everyone has differing opinions about what is best for the teens and the well-being of their babies.”