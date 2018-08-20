VMAs 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Full MTV Show Online

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air tonight, at 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. CT, on multiple channels. The full awards show will air on the Logo network, MTV, Paramount network, Comedy Central, MTV2, the BET network, CMT network, and the VH1 network. And, several of the channels will feature back-to-back airings of the show, so there will be multiple opportunities to watch the VMAs. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the VMAs on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV, BET, VH1, CMT and Comedy Central are among the 40 channels included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch the VMAs live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV and CMT are included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages as well. Meanwhile, VH1 and BET are included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the VMAs live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The 2018 VMAs are set to be opened by Cardi B tonight, but TMZ has reported that her opening will not include a musical performance. Since the birth of her child, Cardi B has taken a step back from performing, so her appearance is long-awaited by fans. While Cardi B may not be delivering lyrics, some of the artists who are set to perform include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Panic! at the Disco, and Nicki Minaj.

This year’s show will go on without a host and it isn’t the first time that the awards show was carried by musical acts and presenters, rather than an emcee. The show broadcasts live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with the red carpet set to begin at 8 p.m. ET live. The red carpet pre-show will air on the MTV network, so the above streaming options available for MTV will allow viewers to watch the pre-show as well.

Radio City Music Hall is hosting the VMAs for the 17th time since the show’s first run in 1984, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement to the media, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, talked about why the location is so important to the show. He explained, “New York City’s creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here. This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born. There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world.”