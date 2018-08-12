‘Who is America’ Episode 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Show Online

Who is America, the new series from Sacha Baron Cohen, has become one of the most-talked about shows of the summer.

Episode 5 will air Sunday, August 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Who is America? (or DVR it, or watch all episodes on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Who is America? either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand Sundays at 10 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sacha Baron Cohen is quickly running up a long list of victims on his new show: Former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Alabama politician Roy Moore, the now-resigned Georgia Republican Jason Spencer, and most recently, former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio.

There is still one individual who many are eagerly waiting to see: Sarah Palin.

Before the show aired, the former Vice President nominee made a big fuss about being duped by Baron Cohen, claiming that he disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran.

Naturally, this largely increased the interest in the show, as many were suddenly very compelled to see what exactly made Palin so angry. But now, it’s unclear if the segment with Palin will even air.

“All I can say about that is that there are several people who have thrown themselves in front of buses that may not be heading their way,” Showtime president of programming Gary Levine said about the status of the Palin interview.

He said that Baron Cohen “is always refining” the final product.

Perhaps this is just a smokescreen to make it more of a surprise when Palin shows up on the show, or maybe they really have decided to cut the interview. The latter seems like a potentially risky move in terms of ratings, though. The Jason Spencer clip got more than six million views on Showtime’s YouTube account. The Roy Moore interview received 3.2 million. A segment with Palin would likely exceed both of those, not to mention all the on-demand viewings the show would receive once people heard of her presence.

Fortunately, with or without Palin, Baron Cohen has created a throughout entertaining show where it feels like anything can happen–and anyone might show up. It’s a must-watch experience.