Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Love at Sea’ Filmed? Can You Take the Same Cruise?

Hallmark’s third summer-themed movie, Love at Sea, premieres tonight. This one was filmed on location on a cruise ship! You won’t see exotic animals in South Africa like Love on Safari or a gorgeous coastal beach in Fiji like A Summer to Remember, but this movie will leave you really wanting to take a cruise right away. Read on for all the details about where Love at Sea was filmed and which cruise line they used to film the movie.

If you want to take the same cruise that the PenaVegas took when filming tonight’s Hallmark movie, Love at Sea, you’re in luck — you can! Love at Sea was filmed on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas. Filming in south Florida and various Caribbean locations (including Nassau, Bahamas, and St. Kitts) was from April 28 to May 7. The movie was filmed during an actual cruise, so you can see some commentary below from people who were on the ship while it filmed.

If you want to take the same cruise they did, it’s easy. Here are the details about Harmony of the Seas and the events on the cruise ship. Scroll to the end of the webpage and you’ll see offers for seven-night trips, either Eastern or Western Caribbean, all departing from Orlando, Florida (which is where the cruise ship in the movie departed from too.) Here’s a list of all the Harmony of the Seas Bahamas trips here.

Bubba’s Karaoke & Cruise Videos shared this behind the scenes video on YouTube from when they were in Jamaica.

And GeorgiaFan was on the boat while they were filming and shared some pictures in a discussion forum here. GeorgiaFan wrote: “Some more photos of the movie they filmed on the ship last week for hallmark. I should be in the movie as a extra during the sail away scene. All the producers and people working for hallmark was nice and more people then I expected was working behind the camera. Someone told me they expected a name change for the movie.” [sic]

GeorgiaFan said that overall, they did a good job of “staying out of the way” while they were filming the movie. Dru was the cruise director for the ship while they were filming.

While filming, Royal Caribbean asked the PenaVegas and their 17-month-old son, Ocean, to be the first “godfamily” to their new ship, Symphony of the Seas, Broadway World reported. This was because the couple got engaged on an Oasis of the Seas ship and spent their “babymoon” on Allure of the Seas.

The PenaVegas said in a statement: “We have always found great joy celebrating some of our most memorable moments on cruise ships, and ‘Love at Sea’ is truly a labor of love where we get to include our entire family. The opportunity to work simultaneously with two of our favorite partners, Hallmark CHANNEL and Royal Caribbean, is a synergistic dream come true. We look forward to many more exciting adventures: both as Hallmark family members and as the Godfamily to Symphony of the Seas.”

They told Royal Caribbean in an interview that this was pretty much a work-cation for them. “It was truly a work-cation. A little bit of filming and an amazingship to run around on during our downtime. Can we make all our movies aboard Royal Caribbean ships?”

Here’s a photo they shared when they were filming in Nassau:

They said their favorite onboard activity was the FlowRider, the Wonderland restaurant, and the soft-serve ice cream by the pool.

Here are more behind-the-scenes photos from when they filmed the movie:

They weren’t the only ones excited about filming. Audrey Landers starred in the movie too and also shared photos on Instagram:

The movie is based off Barbara Oliverio’s book “Love on the Lido Deck.” (This is also why the movie was originally going to be called Love on the Lido Deck.)