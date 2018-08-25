Where Was Hallmark’s ‘A Season for Love’ Filmed? Is Red Rock, Texas Real?

Hallmark’s last Summer Nights movie, A Season for Love, will definitely leave you craving some delicious BBQ. But you’ll also be wanting to visit the charming town where the delightful storyline takes place. We have all the details on how you can do just that.

A Season for Love (originally called A Sweet Taste for Love) was filmed in Canada. One of the main locations was Port Perry in Ontario, which was turned into Red Rock, Texas for the movie’s downtown scenes. So no, Red Rock, Texas as portrayed in the movie isn’t real. (But there is a Red Oak, Texas, which is completely unrelated to the movie, and a very small Red Rock, Texas that is quite different.) You can get all the feelings of the Season for Love town you visit Port Perry in Canada. Port Perry is part of the Township of Scugog.

Port Perry is northeast of Toronto with a population of almost 9,500. It’s a known tourist destination with a Victoria-era downtown that is absolutely perfect for the movie. The town has lots of festivals in the summer, including the Highland Games, the Dragon Boat Races, and an annual Labour Day weekend festival that’s been ongoing for 150 years.

Hallmark filmed the movie in downtown Port Perry on June 19 and June 20. Most of those scenes were on Queen Street from John Street to Water Street, Herrington’s reported. Downtown businesses weren’t disrupted during the filming and business was able to continue as usual.

Here’s a post from the Port Perry BIA about the filming:

Port Perry can be a great place to visit. Shortly after the movie filmed in the area, the downtown shops had a Moonlight & Martinis event, which featured martini samples, special signature martinis from downtown restaurants, prizes, and lots of shopping opportunities until 11 p.m. that night. Sounds like fun.

While filming, Autumn Reeser stayed at The Piano Inn and Cafe, which was also the site of some of the filming in Port Perry. The Piano Inn and Cafe was transformed into Jo & Ray’s BBQ Restaurant.

The Piano Inn and Cafe was completely transformed for the filming — even more than the owners originally anticipated. Even their sign was taken down for the film. For part of the filming, guests could still eat in the cafe, but on other days the cafe was completely shut down for filming. Here are some posts on Facebook from The Piano Inn about the event.

Here’s another photo:

The Ridges Tack Shop was also the site of some filming for the movie.

Here are some more fun photos of Port Perry being used for scenes in the movie:

Port Perry downtown transformation is underway for movie shoot tomorrow @TwpofScugog pic.twitter.com/h9On2UBupb — Carol Coleman (@CarolCo06224835) June 18, 2018

Lot's of action in downtown Port Perry today – filming of Sweet Taste for Love underway @pianoinnandcafe @TwpofScugog pic.twitter.com/fmFIXqqQrX — Carol Coleman (@CarolCo06224835) June 19, 2018

A made for TV movie is filming tomorrow @pianoinnandcafe along Queen St and in Palmer Park on Wed. Set in small town Texas, you'll see angle parking and a hometown banner to mimic that small town feel! Film Details: https://t.co/Ovw7cWvOdZ pic.twitter.com/wsl2zhmQKV — Township of Scugog (@TwpofScugog) June 18, 2018

By the way, if the scenes of this movie look familiar, it might be because a few years earlier, scenes from Hemlock Grove were also filmed in Port Perry. Downtown Port Perry was transformed in 2012 to look like Hemlock Grove in Pennsylvania. People of Earth was also filmed in Port Perry.

And on another note, if you want to get a similar charming small-town downtown feeling in the actual state of Texas, try visiting downtown Waxahachie’s Historic Square. The town is actually right next door to Red Oak, Texas (not to be confused with the movie’s Red Rock, Texas) and can give you a similar vibe.

08.21.16 Waxahachie Square and Ellis County Courthouse. Amazing night to be outside! @WaxahachieNews #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/hhNzPloA61 — Mike Prendergast (@MPrendergastTX) August 22, 2016

A symbol of the many examples in Texas, this one is my oil painting of Waxahachie town square. pic.twitter.com/BgMTHyzEvJ — James A. Humphrey (@JimHumphrey11) August 5, 2014

And yes, a Red Rock, Texas does actually exist, but it’s an unincorporated community in Bastrop County, Texas. This town’s name came from the red rock used in building the chimney of the first settler James Brewer’s house in the early 1950s, according to BastropTexas.net. It was an oil-drilling town in the 1920s, but there was no accompanying oil boom. The population of the town usually bounces between 100 and 250. Red Rock is about 12 miles away from Bastrop, Texas, which also boasts a really cute downtown.

Today on the #smallbusinessrevolution Top 10 road trip is Bastrop, Texas! We asked the residents of #MyBastrop what made their community special, and were overwhelmed by the response! 📷: Downtown Bastrop & Bastrop Chamber of Commerce pic.twitter.com/TPkHbJM0Lb — Small Biz Revolution (@smbizrevolution) January 7, 2018

Downtown Bastrop Christmas parade is quite a sight pic.twitter.com/Z4iEY5bYzj — Jillian Beck (@jillianmbeck) December 13, 2015

Veterans Day Car Show in downtown #Bastrop. pic.twitter.com/VpqpFvU2rA — Jillian Beck (@jillianmbeck) November 14, 2015

Join Copper Shot Distillery tonight during First Friday Art Walk for a summer evening of Pickin’ on the Porch and enjoy some delicious hand-crafted spirits! #ffaw #firstfriday #artwalk #pickinporch https://t.co/RGsuQXl4Xa pic.twitter.com/eQ3xeGMi3d — Downtown Bastrop (@DowntownBastrop) June 1, 2018

Bastrop is very close to Austin, Texas, which is an overall amazing city to visit.