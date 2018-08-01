‘World of Dance’ Season 2 Time: 2018 Schedule of Duels

Reality dance competition World of Dance has entered the Duels for season 2 of the show. It has also changed time slots, so get to know more about the new schedule, how to watch the duels online and additional show info below.

“WORLD OF DANCE” SEASON 2 TIME SCHEDULE: For the first part of the season, World of Dance aired from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, on Tuesday nights. When the Duels kicked in last week, the episodes extended to two hours each, airing on Wednesday nights, in the Primetime spot of 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“WORLD OF DANCE” TV CHANNEL: For those watching the show on TV this season, the show airs on the NBC network.

“WORLD OF DANCE” 2018 DUELS SYNOPSIS: The Xfinity synopsis of the Duels episodes reads, “The top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel.” There are three episodes of the Duels this season.

HOW TO WATCH “WORLD OF DANCE” 2018 DUELS ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“WORLD OF DANCE” 2018 JUDGES & HOST: A newly single Jenna Dewan has returned as the host of the show and all three judges are back as well. Derek Hough and Ne-Yo join Jennifer Lopez on the judges’ panel.

“WORLD OF DANCE” 2018 CONTESTANTS & WINNERS SO FAR: The contestants who still remain in the competition include Avery & Marcus, 3 Xtreme, Charity & Andres, Daniel & Mishella, Elektro Elite, FRESHH, Jaxon Willard, Jonas & Ruby, Josh & Taylor, Lucas Marinetto, Madison Brown, Sean & Kaycee, Second to None, Victoria Caban and Vivian Ruiz.