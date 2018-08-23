‘Yellowstone’ Season 2: When Does It Return? Will Kevin Costner Star?

Tonight is the finale of Yellowstone, but you don’t have to worry about missing the show for too long. Paramount has already renewed Yellowstone for a second season.

With the first season getting record-breaking views for the network, it was an easy decision to renew the series for a second season. The welcome news was first announced about a month ago in late July.

But sadly, you’ll have to wait a while before the show returns. Paramount hasn’t announced the second season’s exact return date yet, except that it will be back sometime in 2019. Most likely, the show will return for Season 2 around the same time that Season 1 premiered. Yellowstone premiered on June 20, so it would be safe to expect a Season 2 premiere sometime in late June 2019.

The good news is that Paramount isn’t wasting any time. Season 2 is already in production, according to a press release from Paramount. The press release, sent out on July 24, said that “production would begin shortly” on a new season. And an Instagram post from Nic Sheridan revealed that production just started a couple days ago.

Season 2 will be 10 episodes long and it will be shot entirely in Utah and Montana.

Will Kevin Costner be back? That remains to be seen. His character has been suffering some health issues and, as creator Taylor Sheridan told Variety, the show is about “the notion of a man who had inherited the seventh generation of this massive cattle ranch and reaching a place where he was aware of his own mortality, and who could he trust to shepherd this ranch into the next generation?”

But he has a chair in this photo below from Nic Sheridan, released during Day 2 of production. Of course, that might just mean he’s directing.

Taylor Sheridan told New York Post that Season 2 will have more villains and the land grab issues will escalate. As far as Costner: “He’s sick. The stakes are high. He’s making a lot of moves now because he knows he might be gone soon.”

Here’s hoping that all this just means Kevin Costner’s character will have even more battles and struggles in Season 2. He plays an amazing role on the show and would be sorely missed.

We will update this story as we have more details.