Young Thug Girlfriend: Is the Rapper Dating Anyone?

Young Thug is on the cusp of his latest mixtape release, Slime Language, and the anticipation is higher than ever. The Atlanta rapper (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is one of music’s most eccentric figures, whether it be through his vocal delivery of his penchant for bizarre fashion choices. As a result, many have speculated about Thugger’s sexuality, and whether or not he’s dating anyone.

Does Young Thug Have a Girlfriend?

Well, its a bit complicated. Thug split from his fiancé Jerrika Karlae last year, amidst allegations that he was having affairs with other women. Karlae confirmed the split on October 4, when she tweeted out: “I’m definitely back on the market tho.” A few days later, Baller Alert posted an Instagram video of Thug apologizing to Karlae and asking her to consider getting back together. “Give me a chance and I promise I won’t mess up no more,” he says in the video.

Karlae said that she was put off by Thug’s rapper persona when she first met him. “I was like, you’re a rapper and I already know what’s that about,” she told The Fader. It was only after he showed interest in her modeling career that she saw the potential for something more. “He’s not only so into himself,” she said. “He’s so into me and he’s really seeing potential in me.”

By November, the couple had seemingly reconciled as friends, as photos of them embracing over a Thanksgiving dinner made their way online. In February, Thug attended Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Show, where Karlae was walking. The pair also made an appearance at VFILES’ seasonal showcase together, suggesting that they were supporting one another in their professional ventures. Since their initial breakup, however, neither Thug nor Karlae have confirmed that they are dating again.

When a fan tweeted at Karlae with the message “If @TheKarlaeWay x @youngthug can make it work, I truly believe in LOVE,” she responded by writing: “We was just hella young with a lot of money, and no map on how to do s**t the right way…. To [sic] many people out here faking the “perfect I’m happy” role 😪 all relationships go thru s**t.”

As HotNewHipHop pointed out, Karlae’s response can be read as either an admission that they got back together, or a piece of advice about a relationship that fizzled.

In the past, Thug has had to deal with romantic rumors involving fellow rapper and eccentric Lil Uzi Vert. Thug and Uzi Vert first sparked rumors when they posted photos of themselves wearing pearls and carrying handbags and large amounts of money on Instagram. The caption read: “We can go up.”

21 Savage poked fun at the duo, calling them “gay” in the comment section. There’s also footage of Thug kissing Uzi Vert on the neck, which you can watch here.

Thug has dismissed these rumors outright, stating that he’s simply being himself. “I’m the drip god. I created this shit,” he said on Instagram Live. “I made the way for young n**gas to open up and be they self. I did this. I got crucified. They call me gay; they ain’t call y’all n**gas gay […] I made y’all tighten y’all jeans up […] I’m the wave god. I’m the master. I’m the founder.” Watch the full video below.