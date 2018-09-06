6ix9ine Death Hoax Surfaces, But Rapper Is Still Alive

6ix9ne is not dead despite a tweet claiming the rapper, at age 22, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition. The bogus story appeared on the account of @FireLinehan and was retweeted by DJ Akademiks.

The initial tweet, which has since been deleted, read: “6ix9ine was just shot multiple times and is in critical conditions.” Akademiks retweeted the news and wrote: “6ix9ine has been shot multiple times, currently in critical life threatening condition.”

DJ Akademiks Says That His Account Was Hacked

Akademiks quickly deleted the tweet and explained the confusion. “Yeah… I believe a app that had authorized access to Tweet on my account got hacked and they tweeted thru that to get to my acct,” he wrote.

“Don’t think those hackers even got my password.. Reminder to everyone… revoke access in ur twitter settings to all apps that aren’t official.”

“Sorry for the confusion… I spend a lot of time tryna make sure that doesn’t happen,” he added. “Forgive me.” Despite his attempts to squash the tweet, Adakemiks’ post caused a widespread panic on Twitter that had many questioning whether 6ix9ine was alive.

Some were quick to condemn the rapper, who has had a long and controversial history despite being so young. According to Billboard, he was booked on three felony counts on use of a child in a sexual performance when he was 18 year old.

Others made a point of saying that regardless of the things he’s done in his past, he shouldn’t be the recipient of mockery if his life is believed to be in jeopardy. “I see people saying @6ix9ine got shot, is that like a joke or fr?,” wrote one user. “I really hope hes okay i was just talkin’ about him gettin his sh*t together last night.”

https://twitter.com/jayjaymike/status/1040786590455541760

Anyways….taking a Twit Break….if 6ix9ine dies I’ll slowly creep back on to see the tweets…but if not….I’ll will go back to watching documentaries and scrolling through reddit threads. pic.twitter.com/ot2LssIUdJ — Kiara (@flakeypecan) September 15, 2018

Thought 6ix9ine was dead for a sec 😓 — alexander 🌀 (@alex_regalado22) September 15, 2018

I hope 6ix9ine make it man nobody else need to be dying man — Profe$$or Fine$$er (@cjb_plm) September 15, 2018

Y’all shoulda known DAMN WELL that 6ix9ine news was fake, HE UNTOUCHABLE pic.twitter.com/6xmF97pGQy — Saiyan Prince (@Dsossaa) September 15, 2018

6ix9ine Has Talked About Death on Social Media

This is not the first time that 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been involved in a death hoax. In 2017, the rapper posted a video posted to Instagram where he’s seen getting pushed in a hospital bed with his entire body covered by a white sheet.

The voice speaking throughout the video says: “Rest in peace my man 6ix9ine. Rest in peace 6ix9ine, you a legend.” At the tail end of the clip, you can see Tekashi pick his head up and start smiling. Watch the video below.

6ix9ine was also close friends with rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed earlier this year. In an Instagram post, he said: “I know I troll a lot but this makes me think twice about sh*t… Nothing but positive vibes you had. I love you man.”

“Sometimes I feel like I do too much trolling, sometimes I feel like I just do too much,” he added. “Tomorrow’s not promised I feel like sometimes someone might get the wrong image of me. You could be here today and gone tomorrow.”