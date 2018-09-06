Fans React to False Tekashi 6ix9ine Shooting Claim

The rapper 6ix9ine was the subject of a false shooting report that went viral after a tweet on the account of a man who has now written that he was hacked. That led numerous fans to assume that the rapper was dead or was clinging to life after almost being shot to death. 6ix9ine is still alive. The shooting report is false.

The hacked tweet led to a flurry of extremely upset and confused fans of the rapper, also known as Tekashi or Tekashi 69, who took to Twitter to find out more information. You can see some of the fan reactions throughout this article. The Twitter page IamAkademiks had written a tweet that said, “BREAKING: 6ix9ine has been shot multiple times, currently in critical life threatening condition” before the page later wrote that it had been hacked. The Twitter page has now been deleted. Thus, it appears that 6ix9ine has not been shot, as that page was partially the origin of the claim. Fans expressed relief to learn that Tekashi 69 is not dead. It appears that the false story also was on the account of @FireLinehan and was retweeted by DJ Akademiks.

yo i thought 6ix9ine died i almost had an anxiety attack — stephy (@NotoriousStephs) September 15, 2018

Here is a screenshot from the deleted Twitter page.

Here is the false tweet that sparked the frenzy on social media.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans Expressed Shock & Then Relief to Hear That 6ix9ine Was Not Shot

Y’all shoulda known DAMN WELL that 6ix9ine news was fake, HE UNTOUCHABLE pic.twitter.com/6xmF97pGQy — Saiyan Prince (@Dsossaa) September 15, 2018

Word spread fast that the claim that Tekashi was shot was not true and originated from a hacked account. That account led some people to falsely assume the rapper was dead or might die.

I'm dead he deleted it but he said that 6ix9ine got shot multiple times and is in "critical life threatening condition." — yungmoke (@jayoruba) September 15, 2018

That didn’t stop frantic people from taking to Twitter to express concern about the rapper, especially in light of the other rappers who actually have been shot to death in recent years, such as XXXTentacion.

Other people claimed they never believed 6ix9ine was dead to begin with.

Y’all really thought 6ix9ine was dead? The man already said he untouchable! — nicole (@nbrxdrigues) September 15, 2018

The memes and GIFS flew.

Almost thought 6ix9ine died smh pic.twitter.com/MfoB4IciQJ — 𝙃𝙖𝙜𝙞 ®🕊 (@RealHagi) September 15, 2018

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter.

so if 6ix9ine dies we’re not gonna act like his music is good right? — vinny knox (@VinnyNYK) September 15, 2018

FALSE ALARM 6IX9INE SAFE AND SOUND TR3YWAY — T R O Y ✳️💚🍀🕊 (@OnlyHoesCurveMe) September 15, 2018

good thing akademiks got hacked and that 6ix9ine shot tweet was fake bro i woulda flipped out — migi🌔 (@MigiTheJit) September 15, 2018

what happened to 6ix9ine — 🏳️‍🌈 (@slimgemm) September 15, 2018

6IX9INE IS PULLING AN XXX???? — khalilah from Paramore (@klhsmn) September 15, 2018

Not to be that girl but hasn’t 6ix9ine supposedly been in the hospital for this a couple of times before…. — mommaknowlesbest (@SUGGADADDY) September 15, 2018

Pull through 6ix9ine 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 1/24 (@saucycaamm) September 15, 2018

Wishing @6ix9ine the best. Whether you like him or not doesn’t matter. This is happening too much and the fact people are anxiously waiting to here if he’s dead or not is disgusting. — Frank Aviles (@Faviles17) September 15, 2018

Anyways….taking a Twit Break….if 6ix9ine dies I’ll slowly creep back on to see the tweets…but if not….I’ll will go back to watching documentaries and scrolling through reddit threads. pic.twitter.com/ot2LssIUdJ — Kiara (@flakeypecan) September 15, 2018

6ix9ine got shot?! — Jon 🎈 (@jonjones1738) September 15, 2018

Stop saying @6ix9ine got shot if he didn't its not funny — God Is Everything (@Ann_DBSL) September 15, 2018

6ix9ine news real? — huss # (@CallMeHuss) September 15, 2018

Eva started crying when she found out 6ix9ine was shot ;/ — rice ツ (@reecespiecesinc) September 15, 2018

Omg I got scared about 6ix9ine lmg — we readyy (@NORMANlxFENTY) September 15, 2018

