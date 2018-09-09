‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Time, Channel & Schedule

TV show 9-1-1 returns in a two-night premiere event, starting tonight, before getting back into its regular schedule for season 2. Read on for all the info on what time the show premieres, the channel it airs on and episode details below.

“9-1-1” PREMIERE DATE & TIMES: Episode 1 airs on Sunday night, September 23, 2018, from 7:59 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 9:30 p.m. CT. Episode 2 airs in the season’s normal time slot, Monday night, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, on September 24, 2018.

“9-1-1” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the Fox network. Check with your local TV provider for exact channel numbers.

HOW TO WATCH “9-1-1” ONLINE: If you would like to watch the show online, there are several options:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a large, on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to the above streaming options, 9-1-1 season 2 is available to buy on Amazon and the complete season ranges from $24.99 – $29.99 in price.

For those with a cable subscription, you can watch the show on as it airs live on Fox’s website. You will have to enter your TV provider information for this.

“9-1-1” PREMIERE EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: The premiere episode is titled “Under Pressure” and the plot description reads, “On one of the hottest days of the year, the first responders must deal with harrowing incidents all around the city; Buck gets a surprise visit from his sister; Athena questions her relationship with Bobby; Buck worries about a handsome new hire.”

“9-1-1” EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 is called “7.1”. The episode synopsis states, “A massive earthquake rocks Los Angeles; the first responders rush to rescue victims from a crumbling high-rise hotel; Athena must deal with wreckage from a collapsed freeway overpass; Maddie faces her first crisis as a 911 dispatcher.

“9-1-1” EPISODE 3 SYNOPSIS: “Help Is Not Coming” is the title of episode 3 and the plot description of the episode states, “The first responders continue to deal with the fallout of a massive earthquake; Athena tries to keep the peace as Bobby and team continue to rescue victims from a collapsing high-rise hotel; Maddie must help a pregnant couple deliver their baby.”

“9-1-1” SEASON 2 CAST CHANGES: Connie Britton is not returning to the show in season 2 of the show, but Jennifer Love Hewitt joins the cast as Buck’s sister, Maddie. In addition, there is a new firefighter in the mix, played by Ryan Guzman. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar are back.