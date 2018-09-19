AGT 2018 Live Results: How to Watch the Finale Online

Tonight is the live results show for the grand finale of America’s Got Talent 2018 and we will be updating this post with the live results below, as the show airs. Tune in for updates. But, for those who would like to watch the show, whether or not they have television, there are several ways to watch the show online. You can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch the AGT finals live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch the AGT finale episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch the 2018 AGT finale episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above cable-free streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, if you have a cable log-in. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the show this way.

The front-runners for tonight’s grand finale seem to be teen singer Courtney Hadwin, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, magician Shin Lim and singer Michael Ketterer. Tune in below, as the show airs for the results, to see who made it as the winner and what went down on the finale.