Part 1 of the semifinals aired this week for America’s Got Talent 2018 and tonight, America finds out the results. Last night, eleven acts, out of the top 22 performers, carried out performances for the judges, as well as the at-home viewers. Some received rave reviews, while others didn’t have as much success. Overall, however, the majority of the acts stepped up their game. Tonight, only 5 acts will make it through to the next round of the competition.

During the live results show, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for acts who are in jeopardy, live during the show. They will be voting by using the Dunkin’ Save, according to News OK.

There are several methods when using the Dunkin’ Save. To vote online with the Dunkin’ Save for your favorite acts, you can access voting here. To sign up to use the Dunkin’ Save, you can either sign in via Facebook or enter your email with a password. Then check off “I have read and agree to the NBC Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Video Viewing Policy. I understand that NBC Entertainment may send me the latest news, promotions and more from NBC.” If you already have an NBC profile, you can simply just sign in. By signing up for an NBC profile, you can also watch NBC programming on the website, as well as link your TV provider.

Fans are also able to save their favorite acts tonight by using the AGT voting app, as the live results show airs as well. When voting via the AGT App, the website states, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store and via Google Play.

The acts who performed last night on the show included golden buzzer winners, as well as other contestants who previously made it through in the competition. Last night’s acts included golden buzzer singer Amanda Mena, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, dance group Junior New System, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, close-up magician Shin Lim, singer Makayla Phillips, singer Michael Ketterer, singers Us the Duo, children’s choir Voices of Hope, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, and wildcard multimedia act Front Pictures.

Singer Michael Ketterer, again, blew away the judges with his amazing voice and inspiring back story. Duo Transcend shocked with a stunt away from the trapeze. The two donned roller skates and performed dangerous stunts together. Magician Shim Lim stunned with his close-up card trick that involved host Tyra Banks and judge Heidi Klum. Judge Simon Cowell was wide-eyed during his act.

Contestants this season on America’s Got Talent are vying for a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Theater in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is set for November 2 – 4, 2018.