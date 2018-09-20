Who Won AGT Tonight? 9/19/2018 [SPOILER]

Tonight was the season 13 finale of America’s Got Talent and there were 10 finalists vying for the title of the winner. As usual, there is only one winner and the act chosen takes home the $1 million prize. Plus, they are granted a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, this coming November 2018. Last night, comedians, singers, acrobatic groups, and a magician took the stage, but there were a few acts who really overwhelmed the judges. When it came to who could win tonight, there were several acts that really stood out, based on America’s votes over the course of the season, popularity, and their performances last night. But, which one of them won tonight?

Before the show got into the final winner, the finalists each got to perform on stage, some with major stars. For example, Glennis Grace sang with Bebe Rexha. And, prior to the winner being announced, the top 10 finalists were narrowed down to just five acts.

And the top 5 winners this season were revealed little by little. Acrobatic group Zurcaroh and trapeze daredevils Duo Transcend were the first to find out their fates. And, the first act to make it into the top 5 was Zurcaroh. Next, electric violinist Brian King Joseph and singer Glennis Grace were given their results. And the act taking the second spot in the top 5 was … Brian King Joseph. Last night, judge Heidi Klum called Joseph unique and loveable.

Opera singer Daniel Emmet and close-up magician Shin Lim were the next two to find out the results. And, America’s votes granted Shin Lim a place in the top 5 tonight. Comedians Vicki Barbolak and Samuel J. Comroe soon found out their own fates on the show as well. Between the two, only one made it through to the top 5. And the act was Samuel J. Comroe.

The final two to find out their results were singers Michael Ketterer and teen singer Courtney Hadwin. Last night’s performance for Hadwin was “on fire” last night, while Ketterer had difficulty with his nerves. But, it was Ketterer who made it into the top 5, which appeared to be a surprise to several of the judges.

After a commercial break, the top 5 were broken down. The act coming in fifth place this season was … Michael Ketterer. Upon hearing the news, the crowd let out a giant sigh, followed by tons of boos. Host Tyra Banks said she was speechless. Judge Simon Cowell looked heartbroken and told Ketterer, who was his golden buzzer choice this season, that they will continue a relationship together after the show ends.

And, the act finishing in 4th place is … Samuel J. Comroe. Next was the results for 3rd place. Brian King Joseph ended up coming in third, which meant that it was down to Zurcaroh and Shin Lim. But, before the show got into the results on the winner, it delivered a video highlights package on both acts.

So, which of the two is the winner?

Magician Shin Lim has won America’s Got Talent.

The winner this season will perform in Las Vegas, from November 2 – 4, 2018.