AGT Finale 2018 Schedule & Time

The 2018 finale episodes of America’s Got Talent are here and there are 10 finalists competing for the win. But, there is only one spot for the winner. Part 1 of the finale, which is the live show finals, airs tonight, while the live results show airs tomorrow, on Wednesday night. Get to know more about the schedule for the AGT finale episodes, the finalists, voting methods and more below.

AGT FINALE 2018 DATES, TIME & SCHEDULE: The finals episode airs live on September 18, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The results show will air the next day, on September 19, 2018, and the winner of season 13 will be announced. The live show finals air from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The live results finale episode will air from 8 – 10:02 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:02 p.m. CT.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT FINALE 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as always, on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC airs on in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH AGT 2018 ONLINE: Whether you do or you don’t have cable, or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the AGT finals live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for cable-free, live-TV streaming services. Find your options and simple instructions on how to watch the show online here.

AGT FINALISTS 2018: The top 10 finalists are singer Courtney Hadwin, magician Shim Lim, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Glennis Grace, comedienne Vicki Barbolak, violinist Brian King Joseph, and singer Michael Ketterer.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT SEASON 13 JUDGES & HOST: This was Tyra Banks’ second season as a host on the show. Prior to her coming on board, Regis Philbin hosted the first season and Jerry Springer hosted the next two seasons. Nick Cannon then joined and hosted seasons 4 through 11. The judges include Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

AGT VOTING 2018: There are several voting methods for America’s Got Talent. If you would like to cast your votes via phone, AGT has listed the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs. Fans can also vote by using the AGT voting app. Additional ways viewers can cast their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register.

AGT SEASON 13 WINNER PRIZE: The winner of season 13, as usual, will take home a $1 million cash prize. In addition, they will headline a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2018. According to Forbes, the million dollar prize gets paid out in taxed installments of $25,000 that can drag out up to 40 years after winning. This Is Insider has also reported that if you choose to go with a lump sum, it only adds up to about $300,000.

Darci Lynne, who is a young, singing ventriloquist, was the winner last year and she appeared on the show this season.

READ NEXT: How to Watch “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Finale Online