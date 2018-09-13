BTS opened up the live results show tonight on America’s Got Talent. Part 2 of the semi finals were last night and only 5 acts will make it through to the finals from last night’s show. Eleven acts performed and fans are waiting to see who will move on in the competition. Read on for the live recap of what went down below.

Before getting into the results, AGT showed a video recap of last night’s performances, along with some behind-the-scenes footage. The acts in the 4th, 5th and 6th place, up for the Dunkin’ Save vote tonight were … opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Glennis Grace and the band We Three. Next week is the finals, so America’s votes are truly important.

Upon hearing the three acts in jeopardy, judge Mel B said that she was shocked and as the votes began to pour in, Glennis Grace was leading with the votes.

Daredevil mentalist Aaron Crow, comedienne Vicki Barbolak and dance group Da Republik were the next acts to find out their fates on the show. Da Republik got buzzed by judge Simon Cowell last night. Vicki Barbolak was announced as going through to the finals first.

Cowell joked that he has a crush on Barbolak and he said that he is “absolutely thrilled” to have Barbolak in the finals.

The next ones to get their results tonight were singers Christina Wells, Courtney Hadwin, and Noah Guthrie. And, the contestant going through was Courtney Hadwin, who has been a favorite this season. Hadwin received the golden buzzer this season from judge Howie Mandel and started crying when hearing that she made it through to the finals. She cried, saying she really didn’t think she was going to make it past night.

Howie Mandel was beyond excited and said he could “smell a million dollars”. Hadwin continued to cry and thanked her father for believing in her, as he waited for her backstage.

Angel City Chorale choir and electric violinist Brian King Joseph were next to find out their fates on the show. And, the act going through was announced to be … Brian King Joseph. Upon hearing the news, Joseph dropped to his knees and said that he can’t believe how America has given him a chance to do what he wants to do with his life. Judge Heidi Klum gushed over Joseph as host Tyra Banks gave him congratulatory hugs.

Finally, it was time to find out the results of the live Dunkin’ Save. Only one of the three acts would be put through by America. And, it was Glennis Grace who was saved.