AGT 2018 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Semifinals – Week 1

Week 1 of the semifinals for America’s Got Talent is here. During tonight’s live show, the first of two sets of contestants, out of the top 22, are performing for America’s votes. Eleven acts will perform tonight, including one wildcard performer. The contestants performing on tonight’s show are singer Amanda Mena, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, dance group Junior New System, singer Makayla Phillips, singer Michael Ketterer, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, close-up magician Shin Lim, singers Us the Duo, children’s choir Voices of Hope, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, and wildcard multimedia act Front Pictures.

Viewers at home are vital when it comes to deciding the fates of each of the acts. If you want your favorite remaining contestants to move on to next week’s finals, then voting is key to their success. There are several voting methods available for viewers to use. Whether you do or do not use the official AGT voting app, you can cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote by using your phone, or use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote. There are, clearly, many options to choose from. Read on for all the details below.

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, has the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs and they are also listed below as they become available, close to show time. Voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. The phone numbers for each contestant performing during week 1 of the semi-finals are filled in next to each contender’s name as they are announced.

Amanda Mena

Duo Transcend

Front Pictures

Junior New System

Makayla Phillips

Michael Ketterer

Samuel J. Comroe

Shin Lim

Us the Duo

Voices of Hope

Zurcaroh

The voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so be sure to get your votes in on time.

If you are using the AGT app to cast your vote, you can save your favorite remaining contestants during the live voting shows and save your choice acts on results nights as well, just like the other methods. With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can play along with the rest of America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances. In addition, viewers can sound off on their buzzer whenever they want, vote for their favorite acts during the live voting episodes, save acts during results nights, share their favorite performers on Facebook, tweet to host Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app, and get immediate access to their buzzers via 3D Touch (iOS only).

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app for 2018 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

Ways that viewers can cast their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes.

With the help of America’s votes tonight and into the morning, five acts will be put through on tomorrow night’s results show. The live results shows will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.