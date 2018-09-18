AGT 2018 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Finals

Tonight is the finals for America’s Got Talent, which means that part 1 of the grand finale is here. During tonight’s live show, the top 10 finalists are performing for America’s votes. Ten acts will perform, in hopes of winning the grand prize. The contestants performing on tonight’s show are singer Courtney Hadwin, magician Shim Lim, comedienne Vicki Barbolak, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, opera singer Daniel Emmet, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, singer Glennis Grace, violinist Brian King Joseph, and singer Michael Ketterer.

Viewers at home are key when it comes to deciding the fates of the performers. If you want your favorite contestant to take home the win after the finals, then voting is essential for them to succeed. There are several voting methods available for viewers to use, if they choose to participate. Whether you do or do not use the official AGT voting app, you can cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote by using your phone or you can use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote. There are many options to choose from. Read on for the details below.

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, has the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs and they are also listed below as they become available, closer to show time. At-home voters can cast their votes up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. The phone numbers for each contestant performing during the finals are filled in next to each act’s name as they are announced.

Courtney Hadwin

Shim Lim

Zurcaroh

Samuel J. Comroe

Duo Transcend

Daniel Emmet

Glennis Grace

Vicki Barbolak

Brian King Joseph

Michael Ketterer

The voting window for tonight closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so make sure you get your votes in on time.

If you are using the AGT app to cast your vote, you can save your favorite acts during the live voting window, just like the other methods. With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can play along with the rest of America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances. In addition, viewers can sound off on their buzzer whenever they want, vote for their favorite acts, share their favorite performers on Facebook, tweet to host Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app, and get immediate access to their buzzers via 3D Touch (iOS only).

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app for 2018 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

The ways that viewers can cast their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes.

With the help of America’s votes tonight and into the morning, only one act will become the winner The live results show will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.