How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Episode 3 Online

Tonight’s episode is called “Forbidden Fruit”, episode 4 is titled “Could It Be … Satan?” and the 5th episode of the new season is “Boy Wonder.” According to Inverse, AHS: Coven characters may enter on episode 3. A Reddit user named GrumpySatan’s theory is that, “At the end of the episode the perimeter alarm is going to go off and Mallory, Dina and Coco are going to take Michael’s death pills and die thinking they are being overrun by monsters. Last scene is the witches entering the facility. This leads to that screenshot of Cordelia over the three which will be the next episode. Cordelia will resurrect them.”

Uproxx reports that on tonight’s episode, the characters celebrate All Hallow’s Eve, so that would be the perfect opportunity for the Coven members to appear. The official synopsis of tonight’s episode states that, “The residents of Outpost 3 gear up to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve, a magical time filled with thinly-veiled threats and nightmare-inducing snake images. Someone’s definitely dying tonight, but even more terrifying, Michael Langdon is ready to reveal his plans for the new world order.” Fans will have to wait and see when their beloved Coven characters come into this season’s storyline.

As many know, season 8 of American Horror Story is a cross-over season, mixed with AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven. In AHS season 8, actor Cody Fern plays the role of an adult Michael Langdon. In Murder House, Michael was the baby Vivien (played by Connie Britton) gave birth to before she died almost immediately after Michael was delivered. Vivien had been raped by Tate (played by Evan Peters), who was haunting Vivien’s home. Tate’s mother (played by Jessica Lange) ended up adopting the baby, who killed his babysitter on the finale of Murder House.

Evan Peters, who plays the role of Mr. Gallant, on the show this season, will also reprise his role as Tate. Star Sarah Paulson, who plays Ms. Venable, will also be reprising previous roles, as well a couple other cast members.

Tune in to watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse on Wednesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the FX network. You never know who might turn up on the show … or who might die … Showrunners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk never hold back, so, beware …