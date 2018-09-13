‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Season 8 Cast Spoilers

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is here and it’s not the beginning of season 8 … It’s the end. The premiere episode title “The End” refers to the end of the world and that is where AHS picks up. This season is a cross-over, combining season 1’s American Horror Story: Murder House and season 3’s American Horror Story: Coven. This means that some of the actors are pulling double duty as multiple characters. But, before we get into some of the spoilers on each of the cast members, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about the new season.

Angela Bassett is not returning to the show this season, as she is busy working on the show 9-1-1, but Jessica Lange, who left the show after season 4, is back to reprise some of her former roles on the series. According to The Wrap, Lange will return in the 6th episode of the season. Previously, she played neighbor Constance Langdon in “Murder House” and Supreme witch Fiona Goode in “Coven.” Lange will reprise just one of the roles – Constance.

And, some of the other familiar faces returning include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Lily Allen, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Joan Collin, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, Billie Lourd, and Adina Porter.

There are also some newcomers. They include Ashley Santos, Kyle Allen, and Cody Fern. Previously, Fern appeared on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story season 2.

In AHS season 8, Cody Fern plays the role of a grown up Michael Langdon. Michael was the baby Vivien (played by Connie Britton) in “Murder House”. After being raped by Tate (played by Evan Peters), Vivien died giving birth to Michael. Tate’s mother ended up adopting the baby, who proved to be a murderer on the finale of “Murder House”.

Sarah Paulson, a prominent cast member on the series, will return as Cordelia Goode, along with Billie Dean Howard and Wilhemina Venable this season. Kathy Bates will play Miriam Mead. Evan Peters will return as both Tate Langdon and the character Mr. Gallant. Joan Collins will play Evie Gallant, Adina Porter will play Dinah Stevens, Leslie Grossman will play Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd plays Mallory, Emma Roberts is back as Madison Montgomery, Kyle Allen plays Timoth Campbell, Taissa Farminga is back as Zoe Benson and Violet Harmon, Gabourey Sidibe is back as Queenie, Lily Rabe will play Misty Day, Frances Conroy returs as Myrtle Snow, Stevie Nicks comes back again as herself, Connie Britton reprises Vivien Harmon, Dylan McDermott is Dr. Ben Harmon and Ashley Santos plays the role of Emily.

Both actors Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are directing episodes this season.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. Tune in to FX to watch the new episodes as they air. Or, find information on how to watch the show online here.