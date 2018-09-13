‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Premiere Spoilers & Recap

Tonight was the season 8 premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which is a crossover for season 1 (Murder House) and season 3 (Coven). Many familiar faces have returned and we have the full recap of what goes down on episode 1, which we continue to update as the episode airs live. Beware of episode spoilers as the show airs.

The show opens with Evan Peters as Mr. Gallant (a hairstylist), cutting hair for a billionaire socialite named Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt. Billie Lourd appears as the socialite’s assistant, Mallory, when a ballistic missile warning comes in. Coco’s beau, Brock, played by Billy Eichner watches the news in disbelief and Coco begs him to get to the airport.

Mr. Gallant ventures home to his wealthy grandmother, Evie Gallant, and tries to get her to leave with him.

People start committing suicide to avoid the bomb blast as Coco and Mallory race to the airport. Mr. Gallant and his grandmother arrive to board the plane too. Coco is forced to leave Brock as people head to the plane and try to board as well. The streets are chaos and Brock screams as he watches the plane fly out of California.

It’s our world now. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHSApocalypse. pic.twitter.com/p0CEtReoyU — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 5, 2018

When Mallory looks in the cockpit, she sees that no one is flying the plane. The plane suddenly feels the shock of the missile that has hit. They all look out the window in horror.

The show picks up 40 minutes before the bomb goes off. A mother and son named Timothy share a sweet moment as he finds out he was accepted to UCLA. After the missile warning sounds, two people show up in black suits and ties, saying that Timothy has been selected to be one of the few to survive. His parents try to persuade them to take both of their sons, but they refuse and make off with just Timothy. Timothy ends up in some kind of fenced in cell, along with a girl named Emily. After the bomb goes off, Timothy begins to sob.

Two weeks later, Timothy and Emily are being taken to zones where there are other survivors just like them. They are given protective wear and are dropped off. The two enter a large gated area and find a person donning a black, protective suit and a mask, guiding the way for them. As they walk, they see two people executed, shot in the head, by others in similar gear.

The person leading them into a safe area is Kathy Bates, who is playing Miriam Mead. After getting cleansed and removing their suits, Timothy and Emily are introduced to Wilhemina Venable, played by Sarah Paulson. She lets them know that they have been chosen to be part of The Outpost. Wilhemina also talks about The Grays, who are the workers at The Outpost. She says that Timothy and Emily are never allowed to leave the building because of the radiation. There is no “unauthorized copulation” and she implies that the unauthorized Grays who were executed outside were executed for that reason. Wilhemina also states that she is only to be addressed as Ms. Venable.

After Timothy takes a shower, he sees the numbers 666 written in the moisture on the bathroom mirror.

