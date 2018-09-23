How to Watch ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ Season 12 Online

Anthony Bourdain died of suicide on June 8, 2018, months before the 12th season of his show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown would premiere. The travel and food show premieres on September 23, 2018, on the CNN network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show online, there are several options available. Read on for the rundown.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include CNN. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

Previous seasons and episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are available on Amazon as well. Past episodes are also available on Netflix.

On Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Bourdain travels around the world and visits different places to eat and drink with the locals. It’s about experiencing other cultures that are rarely shown on American television. The series is similar to his show No Reservations.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Kenya” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Anthony Bourdain introduces W. Kamau Bell to the distinctive sights, tastes and sounds of Kenya.” Episode 2 is called “Asturias, Spain” and the episode description states, “Bourdain travels to the enchanted region of Asturias, Spain with chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, as he makes a return to his homeland.”

The third episode is titled “Indonesia” and the episode synopsis states, “A shadow puppet performance provides an entry into understanding Indonesia, a country comprised of thousands of islands whose people endured political turmoil, and one in which, Bourdain discovers, food is the great unifier.”

W. Kamau Bell, who appears on the season 12 premiere, tweeted a message to fans about his big episode with Bourdain. He also touched on Bourdain’s passing, writing, “The final season of @PartsUnknownCNN w/ @Bourdain premieres this Sunday 9/23 at 9pm on @cnn w/ me & Tony in Kenya. & while it will be a very emotional episode w/ his passing, I don’t want to forget that we had a really good time & we laughed a lot.”

Bell also tweeted, “Sometimes in life you know you are living in rarefied air. I knew that was the case when I was filming with @Bourdain. & I know it even more now.”

An interview with Bell about his experience filming with Bourdain was also posted on the Parts Unknown website. Bell revealed that, “As many people of color have said, Anthony Bourdain was not your regular white man. I wouldn’t have gone to Kenya with him if I thought he wasn’t who he was. There weren’t too many points where he was like, Let me explain this. He was like, I’m having fun observing you experience this for the first time. I’ve never been here, but you’ve never been anywhere like this. The thing about Tony was that he wasn’t the kind of traveler who centered things around what he knew. He didn’t say, ‘Let me show you what’s really happening here. Watch me go through this experience and maybe we’ll both learn something together.'”