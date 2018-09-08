Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller on Instagram

Ariana Grande has posted a photo tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Instagram. The photo has no caption, and is a black-and-white snap of the rapper sitting on the floor and looking up at the camera.

This comes a day after Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. TMZ reports that Miller’s cause of death was a suspected overdose. Shortly after Miller’ death was confirmed, millions of fans began flooding Grande’s comment section on Instagram, leaving nasty messages and blaming her for Miller’s death. Grande would go on to disable her comments for the rest of the day.

Some of the comments that users left on her Instagram felt that Grande’s split from Miller was what prompted his overdose, and messages that read: “This is your fault” and “It’s crazy because you really did kill him” were posted on her profile. Grande has yet to respond to these comments.

An insider told PEOPLE that Miller was “over” his relationship with Grande prior to his death. “It honestly seemed he was over the Ariana situation,” the source explained, adding that Miller said: “I’ve matured and my ex hasn’t.”

Miller also spoke highly of Grande during a July interview with Beats 1 Radio. He told host Zane Lowe that both of them had already moved on from one another. “Like the whole thing is a little strange, but it’s not negative. It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am,” he said. “It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her in moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years,” he added. “We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple. It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and the fact that she’s moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

Grande was similarly positive after their split, as she took to Instagram to call him “one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.” She continued, writing: “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”