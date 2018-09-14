Ariana Grande Posts Emotional Video Tribute to Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on Mac Miller’s death. She posted a lengthy tribute to the rapper, whom she dated for two years, along with a video of the two of them having dinner at a restaurant.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away,” Grande added. “i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.” In the video, Miller can be seen telling a story before realizing that he’s being filmed on Grande’s phone. The singer can be heard laughing off camera.

This is the first time that Grande has commented on Miller, who died of a suspected overdose last week. She posted a photo of him a few days after his passing, but there was no caption or official statement that accompanied it. Check it out below.

Grande and Miller had known each other since 2012, and recorded several popular duets, including “The Way” and “My Favorite Part.” For the latter track, Miller told PEOPLE that it came out of a mutual enjoyment of working together.

“We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically,” he said. “We love making music together, we do that always. But she’s my best friend in the world.”

Grande’s older brother Frankie also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the rapper. “I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister,” he wrote. “He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation centre where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.”

“Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed,” he continued. “And I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proud AF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Read the full caption below.