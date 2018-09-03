‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2018 Time & Schedule This Week

With the Labor Day holiday, some shows are on hiatus for the day, while others carry out their normal schedules. Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise continues to air, regardless of the holiday, and tonight’s episode is even longer than usual. Get the rundown on the show schedule for tonight, as well as the remainder of the season. Plus, get additional info on the upcoming episodes. Read on below.

BIP SEASON 5 REGULAR TIME SLOT & CHANNEL: Bachelor in Paradise premiered on a Tuesday evening, but it airs twice each week, on Monday and Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. It airs, as always, on the ABC network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SCHEDULE FOR 9/3/2018 – 9/4/2018: Episode 8 of the show airs on Monday night, September 3, 2018, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. Episode 9 will air on Tuesday night, on September 4, 2018, in its normal time slot of 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 FINALE SCHEDULE DETAILS: As the season comes to a close, Episode 10 is set to air on Monday, September 10, 2018, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT. Episode 11 is titled “After Paradise,” so we’re guessing this is the reunion episode or provides info on what happens to the couples after the show. It airs on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 EPISODE 8 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The Xfinity synopsis for episode 8 of the show reads, “A seemingly stable couple splits up; two new women go on a double date with previously spoken-for guys; a last-minute arrival from New Zealand shakes up the group.”

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 EPISODE 9 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The Xfinity synopsis for episode 9 of the show states, “Two couples from previous seasons visit; a woman turns down a date with the man who saved her at the last rose ceremony.”

BIP 5 LIVE STREAM INFORMATION: The show is available to watch online via several cable-free live streaming options. Find here the options and instructions on how to watch the show online. In addition, Amazon also has episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. BIP episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.

This week is drama-packed with new arrivals, unexpected betrayals and break ups. The men have the power this week, which puts the women on edge, especially when more women show up in paradise. This means that four women will be going home. In the past, some relationships formed on Bachelor in Paradise have resulted in weddings, which have taken place at the beginning of each season. Former cast members Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot on the show, as did several others. This week, they, along with Tanner and Jade Tolbert, return to paradise. In addition, the recently engaged Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti join in on the fun this week as well.

Tune in to Bachelor in Paradise to find out who gets eliminated, who gets a rose, and which couples fall in love (or lust).