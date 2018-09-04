‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise continues with episode 9 tonight. New cast members recently arrived, strong bonds were broken, and now, more former cast members show up in paradise. Yesterday former cast members Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti appeared on the show and Haibon surprised the current cast members by proposing to Iaconetti in front of everyone on the beach. Tonight, four more former BIP success stories show up and even participate in a date … sort of … But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s episode, as well as other big spoilers for future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know about tonight’s episode or any upcoming episodes.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 8 reads, “The fun starts when Chris Harrison shows up with two couples from Paradises past, whom have since wed and had babies, to choose which couple to send on what is promised to be the most spectacular date in Bachelor in Paradise history. The hitch for the lucky couple is that, needing a break, the visiting parents decide to send themselves on the date, leaving their infant daughters with their new, inexperienced babysitters. Will the couple be overwhelmed by the task at hand and run for the hills, or will they enjoy seeing this side of one another and catch a glimpse of their future together?”

The synopsis continues, “Another woman may be on the verge of changing her mind as well, when a very attractive man, whom she was hoping to meet in Paradise, arrives and asks her out on a date. Although they light a romantic fire that has been missing for the lady, she must decide if it’s enough to give up the good thing she already has going with a very successful man waiting for her back on the beach.”

Yesterday, the men had the power to give out roses, so now things are changing, especially with the finale right around the corner. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 5 online here to watch the show. Now, read on below for tonight’s show spoilers.

Cassandra Ferguson and Eric Bigger Already Have Issues

☁️☀️☁️ @sheinofficial A post shared by Cassandra Ferguson (@cassandrafergie) on Aug 30, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

Recently, Cassandra Ferguson showed up in paradise and rocked a relationship that has been stable since practically the very beginning of the season. Eric Bigger and Angela Amezcua appeared to be exclusive, but when Ferguson arrived, Bigger appeared to have a change of heart. Amezcua was crushed and felt betrayed when Bigger accepted a date from Ferguson, but this week, Ferguson has doubts in how truthful Bigger has been, despite his giving her a rose on last night’s episode. Because Bigger made that decision, Amezcua was sent home from paradise.

Tonight, Ferguson worries that she and Bigger don’t share as much of a connection as other couples on the show, even though they haven’t been hanging out together nearly as long as any of the others. Bigger also isn’t being as affectionate as she may like. ABC reported that, on the show tonight, “Things aren’t going as well for another couple and the conflicted fellow finds himself emotionally drained fro m saying farewell to his previous love and unable to be the romantic partner that his new interest deserves. He will have to choose whether to stick it out to see what develops or say goodbye to Paradise.” According to Reality Steve, Ferguson and Bigger do not end up together this season, so this may be Bigger’s cue to call it quits.

Shushanna Mkrtychyan Can’t Make Up Her Mind

Shushanna Mkrtychyan arrived in paradise and asked Kamil Nicalek out on a date. Though Nicalek had struck up a romance with Annaliese Puccini, he accepted the date, while Puccini worried back at the home base. Fortunately for Puccini, Nicalek returned, realizing he did not want to pursue a relationship with Mkrtychyan. Puccini was relieved, to say the least.

Fortunately for Mkrtychyan, when newcomer Jordan Mauger showed up right before episode 8’s rose ceremony, with little time to form an opinion, Mauger chose to give his rose to her. On tonight’s episode, Mauger makes an effort to get to know her, but she may still be hung up on Nicalek. According to ABC, “A confused girl turns down a date with the man who saved her at the last rose ceremony because she can’t accept that her first interest in Paradise has chosen to be with somebody else. Then, when the guy she turned down spends the day with another lovely lady and becomes unavailable, he is suddenly a perfect pursuit for this indecisive beauty. Will she be able to cast a spell on the mate who is now no longer interested?” We are thinking that the “confused girl” is Mkrtychyan. And, Reality Steve previously reported that Cassandra Ferguson and Mauger get together on the show, so we are thinking Mkrtychyan blew her chance with him.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Get Stuck Babysitting

On tonight’s episode, former BIP success stories Carly and Evan Bass, along with Jade and Tanner Tolbert, show up with their babies, in need of some sitters for the day. The two couples get to enjoy a day of pampering while Joe Amabile and Kendall Long get a date together … as babysitters. ABC reported that the couple may get overwhelmed on their baby-focused date together. According to Reality Steve, Long and Amabile do not make it to the final rose ceremony, so they are sure to break up soon.

One person who definitely isn’t scared by the thought of babies is Jordan Kimball. He starts joking to love interest Jenna Cooper and cast member Chris Randone that he and Cooper would have beautiful babies.