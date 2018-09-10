‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers 2018 – Season 5 Episode 10

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise continues with episode 10 of BIP 2018 airing tonight. New cast members are still arriving in paradise and relationships continue to unravel. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s episode, as well as other big spoilers for future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know about tonight’s episode or any upcoming episodes.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 10 reads, “The first couple to come into focus enjoy a romantic date, which may be a dress rehearsal for their future, as a professional photographer takes potential engagement photos. Things go well until the female model is asked to change into a wedding dress, which rattles her more than she anticipated … The next date card shows up in the hand of a new arrival who is remembered for his shady past from a former Paradise relationship, which explains his lukewarm reception from the group. That doesn’t stop a woman bewitched by his good looks from accepting a date with him … Meanwhile, a confused and lovesick suitor shows up for the rose ceremony still reeling from a disappointing conversation with his girlfriend the previous night. It’s time for both of them to put their cards on the table to truly see if they do, in fact, feel the same way about each other.”

The synopsis continues, “The morning after the rose ceremony, the surviving couples expect new women to make their way to the beach, but the only feet that will be descending those stairs belong to Chris Harrison. Our host explains that tonight will be the romantic overnight dates in the fantasy suites reserved for those couples who are ready to take that next step and figure out if their relationships can survive once they go home. One couple shocks the others by leaving in anger and tears, while others remain to spend the last night together in Paradise.”

With the finale right around the corner, airing tomorrow night, the pressure is on in paradise.

Robby Hayes Arrives In Paradise

Robby Hayes got together with Amanda Stanton last season on Bachelor in Paradise and he doesn’t have the best reputation. Tonight, he arrives in paradise and doesn’t get the warmest welcome, especially after Jordan Kimball tells some of the guys that he heard Hayes cheated on Stanton after they left paradise.

When Shushanna Mkrtychyan arrived in paradise, she asked Kamil Nicalek out on a date, much to the dismay of Annaliese Puccini, who had already struck up a romance with Nicalek. Fortunately for Puccini, Nicalek returned, realizing he did not want to pursue a relationship with Mkrtychyan. Now, with Hayes in paradise, Mkrtychyan has a glimmer of hope in finding romance.

Hayes tells Mkrtychyan that his intentions are true and that he’s put his past actions in the past. Whatever the case, Hayes seems determined to “get that rose”. Reality Steve previously reported that Mkrtychan does give a rose to Hayes, but they don’t last very long.

Tonight, love isn’t the only issue for Mkrtychyan, as Puccini accuses her of being a witch. It’s a little “out there”, but, hey … This is paradise, remember?

Diggy Moreland Scoops Up Another Cast Member’s Love Interest

Olivia Goethals has been carrying on a romance with John Graham, but when Diggy Moreland swoops in, Graham may not have a chance. Moreland tells the cameras that he has had a great time with Goethals and that he doesn’t feel her connection with Graham outweighs his. Goethals tells Moreland that she wants a man to step up, so Moreland tries to woo her with a trumpet player from their date. Graham then decides he needs to interrupt their date.

Unfortunately for Moreland, Reality Steve previously reported that Goethals gives her final rose to Graham. So, it looks like Moreland’s theory about Goethals’ connection to Graham may be a little off.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Have Trouble In Paradise

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long have had their ups and downs over the season, mainly because of Long’s lusting for cast-off Leo Dottavio. Long’s feelings have seemed to not be as strong as Amabile, though fans may have hoped they would be in it for the long haul. According to Reality Steve, the couple breaks up before the women give out their final roses, so tonight may be the night.

Even though the two break up, it looks like they are still in contact today. Recently Long included Amabile in one of her Instagram photos.

