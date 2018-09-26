‘Big Brother’ 2018 Finale Date, Time & Schedule

Big Brother 20 comes to an end and its finale airs tonight, in a revised schedule of programming. Get the rundown on what time the finale episode airs, how to watch the BB20 finale online, who the remaining cast members are, and more information to get you ready for the big event. Read on below.

“BIG BROTHER 20” FINALE DATE & TIME: The finale episode of Big Brother is on September 26, 2018, but it does not air until 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. CT. This is because the premiere of Survivor 37 airs in a special 90-minute event, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT.

“BIG BROTHER” 2018 FINALE SCHEDULE: Usually, the show airs at either 8 p.m. ET/PT or 9 p.m. ET/PT, depending on the episode night.

“BIG BROTHER 20” TV CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find here all of the CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

“BIG BROTHER 20” CAST MEMBERS REMAINING: Tyler, Kaycee and JC are the three remaining cast members. Over the course of the season, Tyler had the privilege of getting the Power App “The Cloud”, which gave him the ability to make himself immune from nomination during a Nomination or Veto Ceremony, but he ended up not using it. Kaycee, on the other hand, got the upper hand in a Hacker Competition, which allowed her to “hack” the game. With this power, Kaycee removed herself from the block and put Rockstar in her place. She also picked Tyler to play in a veto competition and nullified Faysal’s vote during a live eviction.

HOW TO WATCH “BIG BROTHER 20” FINALE ONLINE: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the Big Brother finale live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Big Brother finale live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“BIG BROTHER 20” FINALE EPISODE INFORMATION: The finale episode is episode 40 of the season. The members of the jury are Angela, Sam, Brett, Haleigh, Scottie, Faysal, Rockstar and Bayleigh. And, the fates of the three remaining houseguests are in their hands.

Prior to the finale, the first four jury members had the chance to battle it out, in hopes of returning to the competition, but only one would win the opportunity. The jury members who went up against each other were Bayleigh, Rockstar, Faysal and Scottie. Ultimately, Scottie who and returned to the Big Brother game.

“BIG BROTHER 20” WINNER PREDICTIONS: One of the final three will become the ninth jury member, but fans will have to wait and see who gets the final eviction. According to Gold Derby, Kaycee and Tyler have the best chance of winning, but if Tyler is still in the game, up against Kaycee, he could take the win. If Tyler is evicted, there’s a good chance that Kaycee will take the win over JC.