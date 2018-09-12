Tonight is another episode of Big Brother 20 and we’ve got all the details on what to expect, but before we get into any spoilers, here’s the rundown on how to watch this week’s episodes of the show online, along with the 24/7 live feeds. Big Brother airs three nights per week, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, on the CBS network, but there are also several cable-free options available and various ways to watch Big Brother online this season. Read on for options on how to watch tonight’s episode online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it by using your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24 hours a day, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets. The live feeds for the show are available to watch through the CBS All-Access subscription service, on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. All live feeds are available by using desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

How to Catch Up With “Big Brother”

Previously on the show, Big Brother Network reported that Tyler appeared to be against targeting the remaining girls. But, last night, the live feeds showed Tyler in talks with Brett about that very concept. There is also the possibility that Tyler and Kaycee will target Brett. In a conversation with Brett, according to Gold Derby, Tyler said that, “I know [Angela and Kaycee] are loyal to us for four, but everything you are saying is right. If we sit back for right now, [Angela and Kaycee, and JC and Sam] are taking shots at each other and that’s good for us.”

But, Tyler also told Kaycee, “Sam and JC want Angela out. The way Brett kind of sees it is if they want Angela out, then it would be better for you to go ’cause they want Angela out.” Kaycee’s response was calling Brett a “bitch”. Kaycee said to Tyler that, “He has no idea that he is fucking himself right now. If he is over here saying shit like that, then he is OK with going against the alliance.”

For those who miss strategic moments like these, they can watch it by using the Live Feed Flashback feature. This feature allows viewers to rewind at any time in the season, to watch specific moments so that you never miss a single strategy or backstab.

The Flashback feature is only available via desktop browser. If you are using your mobile device, you may be able to use the Puffin browser, which is free, in order to create a desktop-like view and access Flashback functionality, according to Big Brother Network. Find a guide to using and downloading the Flashback feature here.

The remaining cast members left on the show include Tyler Crispen, Brett Robinson, Angela Rummans, Kaycee Clark, Samantha “Sam” Bledsoe, Joseph “JC” Mounduix, and Haleigh Broucher. Kaycee Clark is the most recent winner of the Power of Veto.

The season finale episode of Big Brother is set to air September 26, 2018.