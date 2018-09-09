Black Girls Rock! 2018 Time & Channel

Black Girls Rock! is a pre-taped celebration that honors the brilliance and accomplishments of African American women. The 2018 edition of the event airs tonight. We have all the details on how to watch the show online, what time it airs, what channel to watch and what to expect, so read on for the full rundown.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK 2018 TV CHANNEL: The event airs on the BET network, along with BET Her. Check with your local TV provider to find out the exact channel number in your area.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK 2018 TIME & DATE: Black Girls Rock! 2018 airs on September 9, 2018 and runs from 8 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:30 p.m. CT, with an encore presentation running immediately after, back to back. On Monday, September 10th, another airing of the show will run from 6:28 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and then on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 5:58 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. On September 14th, it will air on BHER, from 7:50 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and then on BHER again on September 15th, from 8:55 – 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! 2018 HOST: This year’s awards show was hosted by Queen Latifah.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! 2018 PERFORMERS: For the performances at the event, expect sets from artists including Tamia, Victory, Jacqueline Green, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Stephanie Mills, Jazmine Sullivan, Rapsody, Ledisi, Cynthia Ervio, and H.E.R., according to BET. Legendary ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin is honored in a tribute at the show. BLACK GIRLS ROCK! CEO, Founder and Creator, Beverly Bond, told Market Watch that, “Each year I’m humbled to gather and celebrate Black women’s excellence, intelligence and savoir-faire. This year we are honoring women who are the Queens of their respective industries and celebrating the memory of our forever Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who left us with classics and an example of how to take on life with resilience and grace. I am grateful to BET for helping to elevate the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! mission and for being our partners in exalting the royalty of Black women and girl.”

BLACK GIRLS ROCK 2018 CELEBRANTS: According to Market Watch, some of the women being celebrated include Mary J. Blige for the Star Power Award, choreographer Judith Jamison for the Living Legend Award, supermodel Naomi Campbell for the Black Girl Magic Award, actress Lena Waithe for the Shot Caller Award, and Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke for the Community Change Agent Award.

HOW TO WATCH BLACK GIRLS ROCK ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch BET live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: BET is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app. In addition, if you can’t watch the event airing live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: BET is included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch the show as it airs live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

