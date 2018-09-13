What Time Does ‘Bojack Horseman’ Season 5 Become Available on Netflix?

Season 5 of Bojack Horseman is set to be released at 3 a.m. EST and midnight Pacific time on Friday, September 13 (technically, the date is tonight). If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can watch it all at your convenience, just beware of spoilers. Here, you watch the new season once it begins on Netflix.

Generally, Netflix shows become available around 3 a.m. ET on the show’s set release date. For previous seasons of Bojack Horseman, this was also true. But, sometimes Netflix likes to throw a curveball when it comes to leaking episodes of a show or making them available before the original series release time.

Season 5 Will Air at Midnight PST or 3 a.m. EST

During an interview with Slash Film, Bojack creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg spoke on the show’s unique blend of comedy and drama, and how that was his intention from the start. “I think that was really exciting and it was part of the initial pitch, and they were onboard from the beginning,” he said. “I think that’s actually what helped me sell the pitch, this idea of it’s going to be the same but different. That’s kind of how every show is sold in this town. If it’s too the same, nobody wants it. If it’s too different, nobody wants it but we pitched it as the same but different.”

Bob-Waksberg also addressed the lack of diversity that has been a controversial point of the first four seasons, particularly with the casting of American actress Alison Brie to play Vietnamese-American character Diane Nguyen. “With regard to Diane Nguyen, the situation becomes complicated,” he told Uproxx. “When I reached out to Vietnamese friends and colleagues, and read Asian-American writers on the topic, many seemed to be conflicted. On the one hand, Diane is a wonderful character — she’s complex, she’s well-rounded, she’s not written as an Asian stereotype or someone who speaks in broken English. In short, she’s positive representation.”

Season 5 Has Been Hailed as the Show’s Best to Date

“But on the other hand,” Bob-Waksberg continued, “she’s voiced by a white actress which puts an asterisk on that representation, lessening some of the positive effects because it’s hard to ignore the voice behind it… I don’t want to disparage [Brie] in any way because I think she’s brought so much of the character to life and she’s helped my understanding of the character. And I think in many ways, she’s the perfect person for this part. But I think there’s one very specific and one very important way in which she’s not the perfect person for this part.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the character, Bojack Horseman season five has received overwhelmingly positive reviews so far. “Netflix’s dark comedy about a manic-depressive equine thespian continues to be TV’s best animated series, full of narrative experimentation, cultural commentary and colorful, hilarious animals,”

wrote the Hollywood Reporter. Vulture followed with similar praise, calling the series “multifaceted” and observing that “Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, which premieres its fifth season on Friday, has gotten so confident that it tosses off jokes other shows would milk to death. ”