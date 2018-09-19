Brian King Joseph ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale 2018

Tonight, we’ll find out if Brian King Joseph has what it takes to become the next winner of America’s Got Talent.

The 27-year-old performed Kanye West’s Heartless on night 1 of the finale, and boy did he deliver. Mel B told the musician, “You are 100% the best violinist performer of all time, I think. You just ooze confidence and excitement.”

The sentiments were seconded by the rest of the judges. Joseph also earned praise from Simon Cowell, who told him, “Last week was sensational. This was better. This is everything this show should be, which is someone who starts off good, ends up amazing. Look, I think you’ve got a real shot here. I think this show — I hope — will change your life. You deserve it. Thank you for coming on our show with your talent.”

Joseph has been playing violin since age four. He grew up in Washington, DC, where he honed his violin skills in church and in competitions, which he often won. According to AXS, Joseph attended Berklee College of Music on a Full Presidential Scholarship but was forced to leave the school after just two years, when he was diagnosed with a neuropathy disorder.

The disorder, according to the outlet, “caused him to lose feeling in both hands and feet and keeps Brian in constant, excruciating pain.” AXS continues, “Eventually, the debilitating disorder will spread throughout his body.”

In an interview with AXS, Joseph was asked how he draws strength given the pain he goes through while playing. He responded, “The nature of my disease is that every day, it’s worse than before. In spite of that, I’ve always had to overcome challenges in my life. I wasn’t born privileged and I didn’t have much opportunity growing up. I used to be really sad about that. But, looking back now, I realize it just prepared me to deal with situations like what I’m going through right now.”

He went on to say, “After being on AGT in my audition round, my hands have gotten even worse, which is a factor I’m used to. It’s scary but at the same time, it has given me a fire. Being on the show has given me more of a drive to just be myself and be positive to overcome what I’m going through. Even though it’s technically impossible, I don’t care.”

Back during his audition for the show, Cowell asked Joseph how long he can continue playing the violin. Joseph said that doctors warned him he wouldn’t be playing now, but he’s persevered and has prevailed.

Tonight, we’ll find out if America thinks he has what it takes to walk away with $1 million.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT.