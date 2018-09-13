Britney Spears Gets Leggy in Throwback With Beau

Britney Spears shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday, September 13. In the pic, the pop star was sitting on a bench next to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, showing off her toned legs as she snuggled into her man. The picture was taken some time ago at her son Jayden’s football game. The couple looked very cozy as they flashed big smiles at the camera.

“Throwback to me and @samasghari watching Jayden’s football game,” Spears captioned the black and white photo. She included a couple of emojis, including the football, sun hat, lollipop, and a cat. You can check out the pic below.

As you can see in the photo, Spears had been wearing a dressy top and a pair of white sunglasses. It also looks like she was wearing denim shorts, with a pair of flip-flops completing her casual “football mom” outfit. Spears tries to attend as many of her sons’ sporting events as she can and has often been spotted field-side, cheering on her boys.

Spears’ Instagram photo was met by hundreds of hearts and positive messages, as her fans seem to love her and Asghari together.

“Best couple EVER,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Awww you guys are so cute,” added another.

Spears has been dating Asghari since 2016. The two met while on the set of Spears’ music video for her hit song, “Slumber Party.” Asghari has done a lot of work in the entertainment industry as a model and a dancer.

Earlier in the day, Spears shared another Instagram photo with her 21 million fans. Wearing a white crop top and a pair of black shorts, Spears didn’t need much of a caption. She put three emojis; a hat, lips, and another hat. She also tagged photographer Frances Iacuzzi, who was credited with taking the shot. You can check that out below.

