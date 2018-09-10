Britney Spears Poses in Zebra String Bikini, White Boots

Britney Spears posted a couple of photos of herself wearing a brown and white zebra-patterned bikini, pairing the look with a pair of white boots. The interesting outfit combo appeared to be for a photoshoot, as Spears also tagged Frances Iacuzzi Photography in the post. Iacuzzi is known for photographing musicians, and has photographed Spears in the past.

In the first photo that Spears posted on Monday, the “Womanizer” singer is wearing her long, blonde hair down, and has her head tipped to the side. In the second photo, she is wearing her hair up in a messy bun, and is looking at the camera dead-on.

“Couldn’t make up mind… hair up or down???” Spears asked her 21.1 million followers. You can check out the photo below.

Although the majority of Spears’ fans simply commented on her stunning looks, the consensus seems to like Spears with her hair worn down.

Spears is currently on tour. She has visited several cities across the country and even took a trip across the pond for a few shows before heading back to the States. According to her website, she has one more show scheduled this year. She will play at the Circuit of the Americas in Houston Texas on October 21.

Spears is scheduled to start her brand new residency at the Monte Carlo hotel and resort in Las Vegas next year. According to Us Weekly, the resort made her an offer she simply couldn’t refuse.

“They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse. She loves Vegas,” a source told the outlet back in January. Spears hasn’t released any information about the new show.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears Wears String Bottoms on Stage